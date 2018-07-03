

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Tuesday after Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a deal with her interior minister over the country's migration policy, helping avert an immediate crisis.



The benchmark DAX was up 121 points or 0.99 percent at 12,359 in opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank jumped 2 percent after the bank announced an agreement to sell its Equity Markets & Commodities business to Societe Generale.



The euro was trading flat after the release of weaker than expected Eurozone retail sales data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX