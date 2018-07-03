The "Germany Organic Food Market Size and Forecast by Type (Fruits Vegetables, Prepared Food, Dairy, Bread Grains, Meat, Fish Poultry, Beverages) and Trend Analysis, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany organic food market is expected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2025 as a result of increasing demand from consumers owing to the perceived benefits of the natural produce. Moreover, the increasing demand from the consumers for organic baby food is driving the natural food market owing to the nutritional benefits and chemical pesticides free food. Thus, parents are more inclined towards natural food fulfilling their requirement for healthy and nutritional intake of their kids. The availability of extensive product ranges and increased network is expected to result in increased sales of organic baby food products in the future.

The increasing environmental awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of organic food among consumers is a significant factor driving the growth of the natural food market. As organic farming conserves resources and is eco-friendly, the produce from such farms are gaining an increasing consumption among the consumers in Germany. The benefits of organic farming such as water soil conservation, animal welfare and flora and fauna protection is expected to increase the customer inclination towards organic farm produce.

The increasing awareness of organic trade shows in Germany is expected to tempt the health conscious customers. For instance, the BioFach in Germany is gaining popularity among the global food organic industry as well as the organic consumer base and is expected to drive the growth of the German organic food market over the forecast period.

