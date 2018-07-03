The "Europe Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Urinary incontinence is an unintentional leakage of urine, and it is differentiated into four types, namely, stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, overflow urinary incontinence, and functional urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is most commonly found in women.

Europe is the region with tremendous market potential and is expected to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to the product innovation in Urinary Incontinence Devices, growing cases of urinary incontinence, recent launch of wearable electrical stimulation devices, and high per capita health care expenditure in the region.

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Vaginal Slings, Urinary Catheters, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Devices. The category segment includes External Urinary Incontinence Devices and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices. The Incontinence Type segment covers Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence. Based on countries, the Urinary Incontinence Devices market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc.

Teleflex Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.



C.R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Ltd.

Atlantic Therapeutics



Zephyr Surgical I

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Urinary incontinence devices Market

4. Europe Urinary incontinence devices Market by Category

5. Europe Urinary incontinence devices Market by Incontinence Type

6. Europe Urinary incontinence devices Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

