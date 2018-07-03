

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales remained unchanged in May as the increase in food sales was offset by a decline in non-food products turnover, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Sales were expected to gain 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent fall logged in April.



Food, drinks, and tobacco sales advanced 1.1 percent, while non-food products sales decreased 1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.4 percent in May from 1.6 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast sales to climb again by 1.6 percent.



Retail sales in EU28 grew 0.3 percent on month taking the annual growth to 2.3 percent in May.



