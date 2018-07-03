

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) announced that its subsidiary Glencore Ltd has received a subpoena from the US Department of Justice to produce documents and other records with respect to compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United States money laundering statutes. The requested documents relate to the Glencore Group's business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 to present.



Glencore said it is reviewing the subpoena and will provide further information in due course as appropriate.



Shares of Glencore were down more than 12% in early trading on the LSE.



