

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a deal with her interior minister over the migration policy, helping avert a political crisis in the country.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 44 points or 0.82 percent at 5,320 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Societe Generale climbed 1.2 percent after it agreed to acquire Commerzbank's Equity Markets & Commodities business.



Sanofi was rallying 1.7 percent after closing a strategic transaction with Evotec to integrate its infectious disease unit including licensing-in the majority of Sanofi's infectious disease research portfolio.



In economic releases, Eurozone retail sales remained unchanged in May as the increase in food sales was offset by a decline in non-food products turnover, data from Eurostat showed. Sales were expected to gain 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent fall logged in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX