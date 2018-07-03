GAZ and Africa Motors Launched Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GAZ, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles inRussia, together with Africa Motors (Auto Hall Group), a new distribution partner of GAZ, has started selling a range of commercial vehicles GAZelle NEXT in Morocco. The first model, that went on sale,was the GAZelle NEXT chassis equipped with a 2.8-litre diesel engine and offered with a single-row or double-cab. The universal basic chassis of GAZelle NEXT allows the creation of more than 100 types of special vehicles. GAZelle NEXT went on sale in 50Africa Motors dealer stores throughout the country.

The GAZelle NEXT line is a line of light commercial vehicles combining excellent functionality and modern technical solutions. GAZelle NEXT vehicles are equipped with 2.8-litre diesel engines. Engine displacement - 2.8 l, power - 150 hp, maximum torque - 330 Nm. Fuel consumption is 8.5/10.3 l per 100 km at a speed of 60 and 80 km/h respectively.

Christian Kremer, SVP Global Sales and Marketing

"Together with our partner, Africa Motors, we took the first step - we've signed a distribution agreement and launched sales of GAZelle NEXT chassis in Morocco. Soon, we will bring to the market a full range of modern and multifunctional GAZelle NEXT, on which a base can be built for over 300 types of special vehicles. We also consider Morocco as a significant milestone of our export strategy that can help us to further develop our business in African countries. And in this matter, we rely on efficient cooperation with our partner."

Hamid Benkirane, Africa Motors Brand Manager

"We have big ambition for GAZ in Morocco and Africa. Africa Motors wants to make GAZ the leading brand in the LCV segment in Morocco. In order to achieve this ambition, Africa Motors is giving GAZ its more than 100 years' experience in the automotive business, its sales and technical staff and the largest automotive network with more than 50 points of sales and service. Africa Motors covers the whole territory of the Kingdom."

GAZ (http://www.gazglobal.com) is Russia's top producer of commercial vehicles, that supplies its products to Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe and Asia. The company's product portfolio includes light and medium-duty commercial vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, buses, engines and over 500 types of special vehicles.