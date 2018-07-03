

Accoring to the UK transparency rules and Disclosure Rules chapter 5 of the Financial Conduct Authority the Danske Bank Group, also representing Danske Invest Finland and Danske Invest Luxembourg, hereby discloses total aggregated holdings of 524.323 shares corresponding to 1,06379 percent of the total issued voting Rights in Consort Medical plc.



Consort Medical shareholder disclosure: http://hugin.info/170658/R/2202875/854599.doc



