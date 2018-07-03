Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on SDX Energy (SDX) 03-Jul-2018 / 10:43 GMT/BST London, UK, 3 July 2018 *Edison issues outlook on SDX Energy (SDX)* In this note, we revisit SDX's 2017/2018 gas discoveries in Morocco and Egypt and look ahead at the company's plans to leverage this success to deepen its resource base. In 2019, drilling in Egypt will focus on several Ibn Yunus lookalikes with combined unrisked recoverable volume of c 70bcf and a 17bcf Abu Madi structural trap. In addition, SDX will target a 50mmbo unrisked oil prospect in 2019. In Morocco, SDX has a commendable 87% success rate of discovering gas at Sebou based on calibrated 3D seismic; 2019 targets include 20bcf of gross unrisked resource adding gas-behind-pipe in order to meet anticipated demand growth. Our updated valuation includes planned exploration, appraisal and development activity for 2019 and higher short-term oil price expectations, with valuation rising from 65.6p/share to 92.5p/share (+41%). Our updated valuation reflects the movement of prospective resource to core value to reflect recent discoveries and the inclusion of SDX's 2019 drilling programme. Our RENAV rises from 65.6p/share to 92.5p/share (+41%) and core value from 58.3p/share to 79.8p/share (+36%). Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Sanjeev Bahl, +44 (0)20 3077 5742 Elaine Reynolds, +44 (0)20 3077 5713 Carlos Gomes, +44 (0)20 3077 5722 Oilandgas@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 701083 03-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=700b73d3ef2e22c0ace777e6302fc19d&application_id=701083&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=701083&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=701083&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=701083&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=701083&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=701083&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=701083&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

