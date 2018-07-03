NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

85.90p Capital only

86.33p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 19,801 ordinary shares on 02 July 2018, the Company now has 116,797,115 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,168,885 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

353.83p Capital only (undiluted)

353.83p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

357.73p Including current year income (undiluted)

357.73p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.Following the Tender Offer of 2,317,172 ordinary shares on 01 June 2018, the Company now has 86,459,691 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 23,869,247 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

433.00p Capital only (undiluted)

439.22p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

600.43p Capital only

608.27p Including current year income

600.43p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

608.27p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

447.00c per share (US cents) - Capital only

340.57p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

451.17c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

343.75p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.



NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

171.92p Capital only

172.87p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

584.13c per share (US cents) - Capital only

591.67c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

445.05p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

450.80p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

207.55p Capital only (undiluted)

212.38p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 18 May 2018, the Company has 24,263,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,670,664 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

1609.23p Capital only and including debt at par value

1600.98p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1624.98p Including current year income and debt at par value

1616.73p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were:

182.74c Capital only USD (cents)

139.23p Capital only Sterling (pence)

187.48c Including current year income USD (cents)

142.84p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 350,000 ordinary shares on 22 June 2018, the Company has 198,041,108 ordinary shares in issue .