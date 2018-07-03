Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 3
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 June 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|11.94
|Sberbank
|10.11
|Novatek
|7.00
|Tatneft Pao
|5.18
|Garanti Bank
|4.11
|PZU
|4.02
|Mail.ru
|3.56
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|3.16
|OTP Bank
|3.13
|Gazprom
|2.99
The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 June 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|63.25
|Poland
|17.09
|Turkey
|10.27
|Hungary
|3.13
|Romania
|4.38
|Greece
|2.67
|Czech rep
|1.86
|Other European
|2.44
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.09