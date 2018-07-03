Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 June 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Lukoil 11.94 Sberbank 10.11 Novatek 7.00 Tatneft Pao 5.18 Garanti Bank 4.11 PZU 4.02 Mail.ru 3.56 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank 3.16 OTP Bank 3.13 Gazprom 2.99



The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 June 2018 was as follows: