BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 2 July 2018 were: 447.00c per share (US cents) - Capital only 340.57p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 451.17c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 343.75p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.