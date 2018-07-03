Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 02-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.93p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 403.69p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---