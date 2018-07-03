Due to reorganization process in Seadrill Ltd (Seadrill) NASDAQ Derivatives Market decided to halt Seadrill (SDRL) contracts until further notice. Exchange notice regarding recalculation method of existing contracts will follow. There will be no new derivative contracts offered for Seadrill and all expiries after September will be delisted as of tomorrow. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684845