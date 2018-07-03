Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 03-Jul-2018 / 10:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii Lekoil Limited 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) Jennison Associates LLC subject to the notification ("Jennison") on behalf of its obligation: iii client accounts Jennison is an investment advisor registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and provides investment management services to pension funds, mutual funds and other types of investors. It is Jennison's policy to not 4. Full name of disclose the identity of its shareholder(s) clients. (if different from 3.):iv 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v June 29, 2018 6. Date on which issuer July 02, 2018 notified: 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii Holdings decreased below the 5% threshold 8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix Class/type Situation Resulting situation after the of shares previous to triggering transaction the triggering transaction if possible using the ISIN CODE Number Number Number Number of % of voting of of of voting rights rights x Shares Voting shares Rights Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect xi xii Common 30,060 30,060, 24,136 24,136,1 4.50% Stock ,250 250 ,166 66 B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial date xiii Conversion voting rights instrument Period rights that may be acquired if the xiv instrument is exercised/ converted. N/A C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number % of voting financia price date xvii Conversio of rights xix, xx l n period voting instrume xviii rights nt instrum ent refers to Nominal Delta N/A Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 24,136,166 4.50% 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi Jennison is an investment advisor registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and provides investment management services to pension funds, mutual funds and other types of investors. It is Jennison's policy to not disclose the identity of its clients. As of June 29, 2018 Jennison clients held 24,136,166 shares of common stock (4.50% of the shares outstanding) of Lekoil Limited. Jennison has proxy voting authority over 24,136,166 shares (4.50% of the shares outstanding). Proxy Voting: N/A 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: 13. Additional N/A information: Mirry M. Hwang, Senior Vice President, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer 14. Contact name: 15. Contact telephone mhwang@jennison.com; (212) 833-0589 number: ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LEK LEI Code: 213800T6JMZ84UEF5C40 Sequence No.: 5715 EQS News ID: 701085 End of Announcement EQS News Service

