The PV module manufacturer started negotiations with Jabil, after the U.S. introduced duties on solar imports. Recom plans to restart manufacturing activities with Jabil's 700 MW production equipment in the first quarter of 2019. Where exactly this will take place, however, has not been disclosed yet.About half a year ago, solar module maker Jabil surprisingly closed its OEM module production in Poland, which was considered one of the most competitive in Europe. Now a successor has been found. Germany-based Recom has bought the machinery of the Polish factory of Jabil, CEO Hamlet Tunyan told ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...