Atos named a 'Leader' in Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management by NelsonHall

Paris, July 3, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation today announces that it has been identified as a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management[1].

Atos supports businesses in their digital transformation by providing the tools, services and consulting to enable them to successfully implement next-generation IT infrastructure and workplace services, such as those which use Artificial Intelligence (AI), cognitive, machine learning, deep learning, virtual agents, advanced analytics and robotics.

Atos' brand new Codex AI Suite, announced today, supports businesses and research institutes in the development, deployment and management of AI applications. It offers an easy-to-use, efficient and cost-effective solution to rapidly build and deploy AI applications, better extract value from data and develop new business opportunities.

Atos' end-to-end Digital Workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) offering includes a range of intelligent solutions to enhance the user experience. This includes the Atos Virtual Assistant (AVA) (https://atos.net/en/solutions/automation-robotics/cognitive-robotic-automation-solutions), which leverages Cognicor's next-generation AI engine, to offer help and support for users, resulting in reduced downtime, increased user productivity, and cost reduction.

Commenting on this ranking, John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst at NelsonHall, said: "Atos is driving digital transformation across both infrastructure and service desk to improve business outcomes and end-user experience; it is embedding automation into all its standard infrastructure managed services offering for clients."

Elaborating on Atos' role as a leader in Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management services, Peter Pluim, Head of Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos, said: "We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management by NelsonHall. We offer an end-to-end approach to automation and robotics, thereby reducing costs, increasing quality, and creating differentiation with real-time insight for our clients."

