

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in twelve months, Eurostat reported Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.9 percent rise in April.



Moreover, this was the strongest PPI Inflation since May last year, when prices had risen 3.3 percent.



Among components, prices of energy products grew the most by 7.6 percent annually in May, followed by intermediate goods with 2.4 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in May, after remaining flat in the previous month. Prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX