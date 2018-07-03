

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased for the eleventh successive month in June, though marginally, the Central Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 5.1 percent in June from 5.2 percent in May.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.



There were 120,200 unemployed people in June, down from 123,100 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, dropped to 11.4 percent in June from 11.8 percent in May.



