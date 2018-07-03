Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new consumer survey study on the packaging industry. A returnable packaging company wanted to participate in a consumer survey-based assessment that would help them gain valuable feedback on issues that are considered important to customers.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"The existing economic uncertainties in emerging countries and greater upfront costs are considered to be the major challenges hampering the growth of the global returnable packaging industry."

In the past few years, returnable packaging has confirmed to be the ideal packaging material for shipping. Returnable packages are now accessible in different forms to suit the needs of the end-use sector reusable pallets, hand-held containers, bulk containers, and racks. They are ideal for their typical features such as ease of use, attractive aesthetics, and strength when compared to disposable packages.

The consumer survey solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to collect targeted information that would help them discover notable shifts in the packaging industry and drivers of customer loyalty.

This consumer survey solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assess their service levels

Identify the factors driving customer loyalty

This consumer survey solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining insights on market trends

Making necessary adjustments in their product development approach

