

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth improved in May after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, advanced 3.5 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in April. Sales have been rising since August 2016.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores grew 6.0 percent annually in May and those of automotive fuel rose by 9.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 0.7 percent in May.



