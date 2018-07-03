Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International Creates Dominant Market Leader in Denmark

Addition of premier Capital Markets firm strengthens country leadership and service offerings

TORONTO, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) today announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in Sadolin & Albæk ("Sadolin"), Denmark's leading capital markets specialist, which will be merged with Colliers International's current operations in Denmark ("Colliers Denmark"). The partners of Sadolin, together with the existing leadership team of Colliers Denmark, will retain a significant equity stake in the combined business under Colliers's unique enterprise partnership model. Together, Colliers Denmark will have a total of 150 professionals offering a variety of services including capital markets, corporate solutions, commercial lease and sales brokerage, urban consulting & advisory and property valuations, operating from five offices in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Vejle, Aalborg and Odense. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1967, Sadolin brings an exceptional leadership team and 46 professionals with expertise in capital markets. The combined business will be led by Peter Winther, CEO and Jeppe Schønfeld who will serve as Deputy CEO of Colliers International in the region.

"Following our recent acquisition of the market leader in Finland earlier in the year, this merger establishes Colliers as the dominant player in another key Nordic market," said Chris McLernon, CEO, Colliers International | EMEA. "We are going from strength to strength with the addition of these talented professionals establishing Colliers as one of the strongest pan-Nordic commercial real estate platforms anywhere."

"Our entrepreneurial culture and keen focus on service excellence has long been the key to our success, we are excited to partner with Colliers International, an organization that shares our entrepreneurial culture and keen focus on service excellence, along with a vision for the future focused on leveraging their well established enterprising business model," said Peter Winther CEO, Colliers | Denmark. "We look forward to taking full advantage of the Colliers International global brand and service platform while accelerating the success of our clients domestically and internationally."

"Our entire team in Denmark is thrilled with this new development. The addition of experienced professionals in capital markets and research & valuation allows us to offer our clients additional best-in-class services throughout Denmark," said Jeppe Schønfeld, Deputy CEO, Colliers | Denmark.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International (https://www2.colliers.com/) Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is an industry-leading real estate services company with a global brand operating in 69 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000 skilled professionals serving clients in the world's most important markets. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers has also been ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com (https://www2.colliers.com/) or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international).

COLLIERS CONTACTS:

John B. Friedrichsen

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500

Chris McLernon

Chief Executive Officer | EMEA

(44) 207 487-7007

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Colliers International Group Inc. via Globenewswire

