

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) reported revenue of approximately 926 million euros for the first nine months of fiscal year 2017/18, based on preliminary data, up approximately 7% from prior year. After adjustment for currency effects, growth amounted to around 12%.



For fiscal 2017/18, Carl Zeiss Meditec now expects revenue of between 1.25 billion to 1.30 billion euros (previously: 1.23 billion to 1.28 billion euros).



The company will publish its 9-months quarterly statement for fiscal 2017/18 on August 10, 2018.



