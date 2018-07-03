Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, is pleased to announce its unaudited revenue amounts for the second quarter ending April 30, 2018 and the filing of its unaudited quarterly financials on SEDAR.

The total unaudited gross revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 is $537,153

"We are pleased with the second quarter revenue amounts, which represent Global UAV's strongest quarter to date and a 65% increase over the previous Q1 2018 revenue. The significant growth over last quarter was supported by multiple revenue streams coming from both High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc. and Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd." stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

Global UAV's Fiscal quarter revenue graph

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.:

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a vertically integrated company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, service provider and regulatory divisions.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. As a vertically integrated consortium of businesses in the UAV industry, Global UAV is well positioned in the UAV technology space.

