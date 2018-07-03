Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced that Poorab Shah has joined the Company as EVP Software. He takes on the role previously held by Christian Delay, who was recently promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Shah brings extensive leadership and management experience to Thinfilm. As EVP Software, he will be responsible for Thinfilm's software and IT strategy/solutions, the CNECT Cloud Platform, and the Company's growing ecosystem of software partners.

Mr. Shah joins Thinfilm from AdBlock, where he served as Chief Technology Officer overseeing product, platform, and growth initiatives in support of tens of millions of users worldwide. Prior to AdBlock, he was SVP Product Technology at Ask Partner Network, an IAC company, where he led the global search platform and a portfolio of desktop and mobile products that were integrated with, and distributed to, Fortune 500 clients OEMs. Prior to APN, he held senior positions at Mindspark (an IAC company) and Priceline.com, building and scaling a range of products during the rapid growth phase of these businesses.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is enabling the Internet of Everything through our NFC (near field communications) solutions. We provide consumer-focused NFC mobile marketing as well as industrial and supply chain solutions, including blockchain applications. Thinfilm provides end-to-end support throughout the entire process. This starts with the manufacturing of NFC tags through our ground-breaking, roll-to-roll printed electronics production process, integration support to get those tags on physical objects, and our CNECT cloud-based software platform which captures data and provides actionable insights into consumer behavior and business logistics.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Hamburg; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilmNFC.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

