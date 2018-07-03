Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report 2018 to be published on July 20, 2018

Vaisala Corporation

Press Release

July 3, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report 2018 to be published on July 20, 2018

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report 2018 on Friday, July 20, 2018 at about 12:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at www.vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:30 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.

Telephone Conference

An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 1:30 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0495

UK: +44 20 3194 0552

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2702

US: +1 85 5716 1597

Audiocast

The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 1:30 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 3:30 p.m.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

