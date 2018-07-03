A.M. Best is a sponsor of the 2018 International Insurance Society'sIIS) Global Insurance Forum to be held July 8-11, 2018, at the InterContinental Berlin in Germany.

A Global Member of the IIS, A.M. Best provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for insurers worldwide. Visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings for Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Credit Rating Methodology, which explains the rating process.

To view the agenda and learn more about the IIS' Global Insurance Forum, visit https://www.internationalinsurance.org/forum.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

