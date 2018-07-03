INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.: Interpublic Hosts Call on Acxiom Marketing Solutions Acquisition

New York, NY - July 3, 2018 - Interpublic Group (http://www.interpublic.com/) (NYSE: IPG) will host a conference call this morning, July 3rd, 2018 at 8:30 AM ET to review the Acxiom Marketing Solutions acquisition, announced yesterday.
To join the conference call, please dial (Toll) 312-470-7345 or (Toll-free) 888-989-4390. The participant passcode is 6417025. The call will be available live on the company's website, investors.interpublic.com (http://investors.interpublic.com/).
The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling toll-free at 866-451-8988 followed by the passcode 6247. Outside the United States, please call 203-369-1205 followed by the passcode 6247. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company's website.
About Interpublic
Interpublic is one of the world's leading organizations of advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Major global brands include Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com (http://www.interpublic.com/).
Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326
Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439
