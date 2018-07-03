

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly higher Tuesday morning in thin trade ahead of the July 4 holiday.



Bargain hunters stepped in after gold plunged to its lowest since last December.



Sept. gold was up $7.70 to $1249.60 an ounce as the dollar trimmed its recent gains versus major rivals.



Stocks are set for an upbeat open after the Trump administrations ramped up its trade tensions with China. The White House said it seeks to block China Mobile from operating in the U.S. market, citing 'national security interests.'



Factory orders data is due at 10 am ET.



Yesterday, the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 60.2% last month from 58.7% in May -- the second-highest reading in nine years.



'Demand remains robust, but the nation's employment resources and supply chains continue to struggle,' said Tim Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'Respondents are overwhelmingly concerned about how tariff related activity is and will continue to affect their business.'



