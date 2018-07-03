Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics study on the media and entertainment industry. A leading media and entertainment industry firm wanted to improve and enhance their marketing performance on an individual channel basis as well as cross-channel.

According to the experts at Quantzig,"To an extent, social media has also been instrumental in shaping the current media and entertainment industry's outlook."

The media and entertainment industry includes many individual sub-segments that combine to form one vertical publishing, television, internet, radio, advertising, gaming, and music. Presently, the media and entertainment industry is undergoing a huge change due to the existence of old and new organizations. Also, factors such as interactivity, digitization, technological advancements, multiple channels, and globalization have altered the global media and entertainment industry's landscape over the past few years. The advent of Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC) and the new generation in technology are also considered to be the catalysts bringing about a change in the media and entertainment industry.

The digital analytics solution helped the client to evaluate the relationship between various marketing channels. The client was able to build a closed-loop structure to prove the positive impact of analyzing clickstream data on sales.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Build a workflow that best fits their organization

Identify the key performance metrics and enhance sales

This digital analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing clickstream data

Accurately predicting customer behavior

