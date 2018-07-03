

Downing FOUR VCT plc 3 July 2018 Net Asset Value



Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of its Healthcare Shares as at 31 March 2018 was 94.6p per Healthcare Share.



The unaudited Healthcare Share Pool investment portfolio as at 31 March 2018 is summarised as follows:



% of Cost Valuation portfolio



£'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Destiny Pharma plc^ 750 545 4.8%



Live Better With Limited 220 220 1.9% --------------------------- 970 765 6.7%



Liquidity Investments



MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund* 1,125 1,075 9.4%



MI Downing Monthly Income Fund* 1,100 1,067 9.3%



MI Downing Diversified Global Managers Fund* 950 962 8.4%



Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust 700 644 plc*^ 5.6% --------------------------- 3,875 3,748 32.7%



4,845 4,513 39.4% --------



Cash at bank and in hand 6,953 60.6% --------------------



Total investments 11,466 100.0% --------------------



*non-qualifying investment ^listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange



