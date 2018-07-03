XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named an Inbound Logistics Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for 2018

XPO Logistics Named an Inbound Logistics Green 75 Supply

Chain Partner for 2018

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 3, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named a Green 75 (G75) Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine. Now in its 11th year, the G75 list is based on four benchmarks: measurable green results, innovation in sustainability, continuous improvement and industry recognition.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We've taken conscious steps around the globe to weave sustainability into our strategy and business model. Our customers have their own green objectives, and we're finding new ways to help them grow efficiently while leaving a smaller ecological footprint."

This is the third consecutive year that XPO has been named a G75 Supply Chain Partner. The list recognizes companies with an exceptional commitment to socially and environmentally friendly logistics, transportation and supply chain operations.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,466 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

