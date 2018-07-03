

Downing FOUR VCT plc 3 July 2018 Net Asset Value



Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of its Generalist Shares as at 31 March 2018 was 95.5p per Generalist Share.



The unaudited Generalist Share Pool investment portfolio as at 31 March 2018 is summarised as follows:



% of Cost Valuation portfolio



£'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited 1,000 1,000 3.4%



Ormsborough Limited 900 900 3.1%



Empiribox Holdings Limited 750 750 2.6%



Xupes Limited 600 600 2.0%



Volo Commerce Limited 567 567 1.9%



BridgeU Corporation 394 394 1.3%



Destiny Pharma plc^ 500 363 1.2%



Fenkle Street LLP* 361 361 1.2%



E Fundamentals (Group) Limited 278 278 1.0%



Live Better With Limited 220 220 0.7%



Limitless Technology Limited 173 173 0.6%



Snow Hill Developments LLP* 86 92 0.3%



Mosaic Spa and Health Clubs Limited* 37 37 0.1%



London City Shopping Centre Limited* 30 30 0.1% --------------------------- 5,896 5,765 19.5%



Liquidity investments



MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund* 4,025 3,861 13.0%



MI Downing Monthly Income Fund* 3,950 3,822 12.9%



Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust 4,100 3,772 plc*^ 12.7%



MI Downing Diversified Global Managers Fund* 1,800 1,833 6.2% --------------------------- 13,875 13,288 44.8%



19,771 19,053 64.3% --------



Cash at bank and in hand 10,563 35.7% --------------------



Total investments 29,616 100.0% --------------------



*non-qualifying investment ^listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange



