

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Tuesday, nearlig the $75 a barrel mark for the first time since 2014.



WTI light sweet oil was up 76 cents to $74.70 an ounce, having surged 20% in the second quarter.



Oil rallied amid concerns about a global supply shortage and sanctions against Iran.



Meanwhile, U.S. oil inventories are falling sharply amid increased refinery activity and a modest drop in the oil rig count.



Stocks are set for an upbeat open after the Trump administration ramped up its trade tensions with China. The White House said it seeks to block China Mobile from operating in the U.S. market, citing 'national security interests.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX