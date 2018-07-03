OutSystems, the number one platform for low-code application development, today announced the opening of its newest office in Frankfurt, Germany. With major office locations already in the U.S., Asia, and parts of Europe, OutSystems presence in Frankfurt will open up new growth opportunities in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), an area with a projected GDP of $5.5B U.S. for 2018.

Digital transformation, the modernization of IT from processes to software, is cited by IT business leaders as the primary reason for using a low-code, rapid application platform, according to the 2018 State of Application Development Report. With low-code, IT can significantly accelerate the software development lifecycle, allowing organizations to quickly replatform or upgrade legacy systems, or develop new web or mobile applications with the functionality today's mobile users demand.

"Organizations everywhere face many of the same challenges around IT modernization, digital business requirements, and a shortage of skilled developers," said Willem van Enter, Vice President, EMEA. "With OutSystems low-code development platform, we can help companies in the DACH region solve these challenges and evolve the same level of crisp design and efficiencies of scale in their IT operations, as they are already known for in engineering."

Location was a prime factor in the selection of Frankfurt as the next expansion for OutSystems. Frankfurt is the largest financial center in continental Europe, and it has been consistently ranked in the top 15 cities listed in the Global Power City Index in terms of the economy, R&D, culture, livability, the environment, and accessibility. OutSystems plans to continue hiring for its Frankfurt office, and the surrounding area, through 2018 and beyond.

High-Productivity, Low-Code Leader Continues March Forward

OutSystems recently closed a $360M investment round from KKR and Goldman Sachs, signaling a period of accelerated growth in new markets, and a renewed commitment to R&D and building out additional capabilities in its low-code platform.

OutSystems was also named a Leader, for the second consecutive year, in Gartner's 2018 Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service, Magic Quadrant report.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Explore careers at OutSystems, named a Top Cloud Employer by Forbes three years in a row. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn.

