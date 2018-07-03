New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - CryptoNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Innovators Poised to Reap Rewards as Fintech Reshapes How Money Is Used," featuring Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VRCP).

With the official launch of the company's proprietary API-driven Bit4Sure cryptocurrency transaction confirmation solution in early May, Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (OTC: VRCP) has effectively annihilated the 10 minutes to 24 hours it can take to confirm the purchase or sale of bitcoins. Alon Dayan, co-founder and CEO of Virtual Crypto, noted how strategic this achievement was for the company, characterizing it as a major step towards VRCP's overarching goal of building consumer confidence in the cryptocurrency marketplace. By removing much of the risk associated with such autonomous transactions through real-time transparency, Virtual Crypto has indeed taken out one of the aforementioned barriers to bringing more people into the space. Bit4Sure essentially allows users to confirm a transaction before it is included in a mined block on the chain, and it does so via a readily available and intuitive app that works with Android and iOS. It is also available via web browser at bit4sure.com. The company has a clear vision of becoming a driving force for the widespread adoption of crypto, with a hardware/software umbrella spanning ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto's two-way NetoBit ATM supports most currencies, multiplexes together several exchanges to provide the best prices/rates and allows for real-time withdrawal and transfer of funds in mere seconds. NetoBit Pay closes the gap on the merchant end of the spectrum with a simple to use retail POS. And because every transaction is guaranteed up to $3,000, most consumers can rest easy, leaving their minds free to engage in crypto-based transactions without fear of being ripped off.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBitTrader, a proprietary, cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of virtually any cryptocurrency. Virtual Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. Setting a new time-to-transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes, allows NetoBit customers to enjoy the best crypto-exchange rate at the point of transaction. The company is marketing its NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm cryptocurrency transactions in real-time provides a significant competitive advantage in making the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies user friendly. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Virtual-Crypto.com

