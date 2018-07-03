

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen came off from its early lows against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen recovered to 110.59 against the greenback and 128.89 against the euro, from its early 1-1/2-month low of 111.13 and near a 3-week low of 129.56, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 111.94 against the franc and 84.43 against the loonie, the yen bounced off to 111.44 and 84.05, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 108.00 against the greenback, 127.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc and 83.00 against the loonie.



