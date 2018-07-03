

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Tuesday reported an increase in system traffic as well as capacity for the month of June and reiterated its adjusted earnings outlook for the June quarter.



The airline said that its total System traffic for the month of June 2018 was 21.45 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 3.0 percent from 20.83 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly total System capacity for June was 24.23 billion available seat miles or ASMs, also up 3.0 percent from 23.53 billion ASMs in the prior-year period.



Total System Load factor for the month was 88.5 percent, flat with the same period last year.



The airline said it carried 17.7 million customers across its broad global network, a record for the month of June.



In an investor update today, Delta reaffirmed its outlook for adjusted earnings of $1.65 to $1.75 per share and adjusted pre-tax margin of 13 percent to 14 percent for the June quarter.



On average, fifteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX