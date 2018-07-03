

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that U.S. Sales for the month of June 2018 increased 1.2 percent to 230,635 vehicles from 227,979 vehicles in the same month last year. Retail results in June were up 2.9 percent on sales of 156,788 vehicles, while transaction prices gain $540.



Car sales for the month declined 14.0% year-over-year to 45,335 units from 52,731 units, while truck sales increased 3.2% to 100,683 units and SUVs sales rose 8.9% to 84,617 units as compared to a year earlier.



Ford brand SUV sales totaled 77,453 vehicles last month, a new record June sales month.



