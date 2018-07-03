Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) is finalizing the launch of a carsharing service providing mobility to Parisians. The objective is to launch this service operated under the Free2Move brand, by the last quarter of 2018. The fleet will initially include 500 Peugeot and Citroën electric vehicles.

The challenge will be to offer the best customer experience thanks to a sustainable solution.

This new Free2Move Paris offer is part of the deployment of the Push to Pass strategic plan presented in April 2016 which aims to make Groupe PSA known as the preferred mobility provider.

The Free2Move mobility brand launched in 2016, counts today more than 1 million customers worldwide with a fleet of 65,000 vehicles deployed in more than 10 countries.

Thanks to its experience in carsharing services deployed in different cities, including emov service in Madrid with more than 180,000 users, Groupe PSA aims to become a main player for sustainable mobility.

At this occasion, Brigitte Courtehoux, Member of the Executive Committee of Groupe PSA and Director of Mobility and Connectivity Services states: "After the launch of Free2Move App, we are providing Parisians with our know-how in urban mobility. It means a sustainable and high quality of electric car-sharing service. This is possible thanks to the good collaboration we have established with the Paris City Hall.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005316/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Groupe PSA

Marguerite Hubsch, 33 6 78 80 09 53

marguerite.hubsch@mpsa.com