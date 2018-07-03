Indoor Positioning and Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Innovator Continues to Build Highly Experienced Governance and Leadership Team

Sonitor Technologies, the global leader in indoor, ultrasound-based positioning technologies, announced today that Knut Sandven, founder and former CEO of GasSecure AS, and 2015 Norwegian Entrepreneur of the Year recipient, has been elected to Sonitor's board of directors.

Mr. Sandven founded GasSecure AS in 2009, the developer of the world's first wireless optical gas detector for demanding industrial applications. In 2015, he led the successful sale of GasSecure to Dräger, a global leader in medical and safety technology. Mr. Sandven has gained broad technology and leadership experience from a variety of scientific companies and research institutions including Idex ASA, a Norwegian biometrics company, and SINTEF, one of Europe's largest independent research organizations. Mr. Sandven received his Master of Science degree in marine technology from the Norwegian University of Science Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim and completed his master's thesis at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston.

"Knut is a highly respected entrepreneur and we are pleased to welcome him to our board," said Carl Christian Gilhuus-Moe, Executive Chairman of the Sonitor Board. "His track record of successful business growth, leadership excellence and delivering value to shareholders will be instrumental as we further develop our technology leadership and seek expanding business opportunities in the field of indoor positioning."

"The market for indoor positioning is growing rapidly and promises to change and enhance our lives. Just as we have come to depend on GPS for outdoor navigation, indoor positioning technology will soon become essential to everyday life," Mr. Sandven said. "Sonitor's technology has huge potential to improve people's lives whether its finding our way in complicated indoor environments such as hospitals, streamlining the way we work, making public spaces safer or creating better consumer experiences."

About Sonitor

Sonitor is the leading provider and innovator of accurate and reliable ultrasound-based Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS). The first and only company to use proprietary ultrasound technology as the primary technology for indoor positioning, Sonitor's Sense and Forkbeard platforms work seamlessly together to help users accurately navigate indoor environments and determine the real-time location of people, smart devices (phones, laptop, tablets, etc.) and moveable equipment. Please visit www.sonitor.com for more information.

