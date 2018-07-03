The Israel-headquartered power electronics supplier continues to diversify its business base as it closes its acquisition of UPS provider Gamatronic. Uninterruptible power supply is a multi-billion-dollar market expected to grow in the coming years.Power electronics manufacturer SolarEdge made an announcement that is has closed an asset purchase agreement with Gamatronic Electronics Ltd. The companies announced the start of the procedure of the deal earlier this year, in May. According to SolarEdge, the acquisition was signed at $11.5 million which provides the company with "substantially all ...

