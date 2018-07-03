

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - A Carnival cruise ship has rescued a Norwegian Cruise Line crew member who fell overboard off the coast of Cuba last weekend. The man was miraculously found alive as he managed to keep afloat for more than 22 hours after falling off the ship.



Norwegian Cruise Line had reported the crew member of Norwegian Getaway missing on Saturday. The Norwegian Getaway was about 30 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, when it notified the U.S. Coast Guard at about 3 p.m. Saturday that a crew member had gone overboard.



The Coast Guard also said that it was notified by the Norwegian Getaway that a Filipino crew member was seen going overboard.



'A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew was diverted to conduct search patterns at 3:30 p.m.,' the Coast Guard said in a statement.



However, on Sunday, July 1 at about 2:15 pm, Carnival Glory said its crew rescued a 33-year-old crew member from Norwegian Getaway who had been drifting in the water about 21 miles north of Cuba.



At about 1 p.m., a hotel steward aboard the ship reported seeing a person in the water and notified bridge officers, who quickly started rescue operations, including reducing speed, reversing course, and lowering a lifeboat to retrieve the man.



The man was brought on board the Carnival Glory and was treated by its shipboard medical team. He is reported to be in stable condition.



'This is nothing short of miraculous. Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.



Carnival Glory was on a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise. The ship set sail from Miami on Saturday, June 30 and was at sea headed for the Mexican island of Cozumel.



The Norwegian Getaway returned to Miami from an eight-day cruise on Sunday.



