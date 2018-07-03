Wolters Kluwer On-Demand Webinar Details How Customers Utilize CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA for Powerful Analytic and Processing Capabilities

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Webinar highlightsthe Vaillant Group's use of CCH Tagetik's cloud solution on SAP HANA for advanced enterprise planning

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, is hosting an on-demand webinar on the benefits of running CCH Tagetik's Finance Transformation Platform on SAP HANA, a leading in-memory database management system.

CCH Tagetik is an SAP OEM Partner, which gives the company the ability to deliver a bundled solution to customers at a cost-efficient price point and with a single point of support. Currently, Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik has customers across industry segments running CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA on premise and in the cloud for complex consolidations, granular analytics, and detailed simulations at near-real time processing speeds.

Webinar presenters include Bani Brandolini, Vice President of Strategic Partners, CCH Tagetik; Stephan Kösters, Senior Director of OEM, SAP; and Alberto Della Santina, Senior Manager, PwC Switzerland. Christoph Siemons, Head of Planning and Forecasting at the Vaillant Group, a global leader in heating, cooling, and hot water products and solutions, explains how his company conducted a proof of concept for the selection of CCH Tagetik's cloud solution running on SAP HANA. In addition to verifying CCH Tagetik's advanced planning and forecasting capabilities, the proof of concept was designed to test data exchange performance, the ease of maintenance, and user accessibility. The proof of concept, which was fully integrated with the Vaillant Group's SAP technology environment, was implemented in under two weeks. The Vaillant Group is now running the combined solution for business planning and forecasting.

In addition to the Vaillant Group case study, the webinar includes short presentations on the benefits of the unified architecture of CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA, the benefits of CCH Tagetik's partnership with SAP, and the importance advanced analytics plays in the role of modern finance.

"We view the combination of CCH Tagetik's Financial Transformation Platform and SAP HANA as a major step in revolutionizing finance," said Bani Brandolini. "Ours was the first CPM solution certified to run on SAP HANA. Today our partnership with SAP gives finance organizations huge advantages in collecting, managing, and processing the huge volumes of data needed for complex financial processing and advanced analytics. And, just as importantly, our combined solutions give customers a headstart in taking advantage of innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning."

To listen the complimentary webinar, which can be viewed at any time, click here. For further information on the bundled CCH Tagetik and SAP HANA solution, visit our resources page .

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

CCH Tagetik a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provide solutions to CFOS for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

