

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported that its sales for the month of June 2018 were 209,602 units, up 3.6 percent on volume basis and down 0.3 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Toyota division posted June 2018 sales of 185,852 units, up 4.4 percent on a volume basis and up 1.9 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted June sales of 23,750 units, down 2.6 percent on a volume basis and down 6.2 percent on a DSR basis.



'RX is up seven percent year-to-date and remains the top-selling luxury vehicle in the industry while the NX delivered ten percent year-over-year growth. In addition to these great results, we successfully launched our flagship sedan, the all-new LS 500, and the all-new RXL. We're looking forward to continued success in the third quarter, which will get a boost from our all-new ES sedan that goes on sale in September,' said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division.



