The "Europe Core Materials Market, Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this region, Europe core materials market is projected to reach USD 800.02 million by 2025, from USD 414.72 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe core materials market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on type, the market is segmented into foam, honeycomb and balsa.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into aerospace, transportation, construction, wind energy, marine, consumer goods and others

In 2018, the foam segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.

Based on geography, the Europe Core materials market is segmented into 11 geographical regions -

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

