In this region, Europe core materials market is projected to reach USD 800.02 million by 2025, from USD 414.72 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Europe core materials market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.
Based on type, the market is segmented into foam, honeycomb and balsa.
On the basis of end user, market is segmented into aerospace, transportation, construction, wind energy, marine, consumer goods and others
In 2018, the foam segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.
Based on geography, the Europe Core materials market is segmented into 11 geographical regions -
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Gurit,
- Evonik Industries AG
- Diab International AB
- Hexcel Corporation
- Armacell
- Airex AG
- The Gill Corporation
- EURO-COMPOSITES
- Plascore
- I-Core Composites, LLC
- Carbon-Core Corp.
- SABIC, BASF SE
- AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES S.A.
- ALLNEX GROUP (NUPLEX INDUSTRIES LTD)
- CORELITE INC.
- MILLIKEN COMPANY
- CHANGZHOU TIANSHENG NEW MATERIALS CO.,LTD
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Core Materials Market, By Type
7 Europe Core Materials Market, By End User
8 Europe Core Materials Market, By Geography
9 Europe Core Materials Market, Company Landscape
10 Company Profile
