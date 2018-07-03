

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for June 2018 of 145,096 units, an increase of 1.2 percent compared to the previous year.



Nissan Division sales set a June record at 134,398 units, an increase of 3 percent. Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 12 percent.



Nissan Rogue crossover set a June record with sales of 37,004 units, up 8 percent. Murano crossover sales increased 59 percent to 8,806 units, setting a June record. Armada SUV sales rose 129 percent to 5,434 units. It was Armada's best-ever month. NV200 sales set a June record with sales of 1,717 units, up 2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX