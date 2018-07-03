

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported total June U.S. sales of 26,893 vehicles, representing an increase of 20.4 percent versus June of last year.



Mazda Motor de Mexico reported June sales of 4,562 vehicles, up 2.7 percent versus June of last year.



Mazda reported 4,604 Certified Pre-Owned or CPO vehicles sold in June, marking an increase of 18.4 percent year-over-year.



Year-to-date sales through June are up 14.2 percent versus last year, with 163,924 vehicles sold. With 27 selling days in June 2018, versus 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 15.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX