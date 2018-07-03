The "Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe dermatology treatment devices market will cross USD 2,534.89 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 1,052.32 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of type Europe dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapies devices and microneedling. In 2018, lasers segment is estimated to rule with 33.8% shares and will cross USD 885.43 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 12.3%. However, microneedling is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 235.28 million in 2025.from USD 91.30 million in 2017. Lasers are further sub segmented into CO2 laser, ER: YAG laser, ND: YAG laser, Q switch laser, and other laser devices.

On the basis of application Europe dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scar, skin resurfacing, skin lesion, warts skin tags, pigmented and vascular, lesion removal, acne, tattoo removal, hyperhidrosis and others. In 2018, skin resurfacing segment is estimated to rule with 25.8% shares and will cross USD 688.42 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 12.6%.

Companies Mentioned

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cutera, Inc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd.

Avita Medical

Biofrontera AG

Sciton Inc

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

Radiancy, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, By Type

7 Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, By Application

8 Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, By End Users

9 Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, By Geography

10 Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, Company Landscape

11 Company Profile

12 Related Reports

