Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc's shares

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 JULY 2018 AT 5.30 P.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Asiakastieto Group Plc's shares

Asiakastieto Group Plc ("Asiakastieto") has on 3 July 2018 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Swedbank Robur Fonder AB and its fund Swedbank Robur Småbolagsfond Norden has declined below the threshold of 5 percent as a result of the issue and registration of the new shares announced on 29 June 2018.

According to the notification, the holding of Swedbank Robur Fonder AB and its fund Swedbank Robur Småbolagsfond Norden in Asiakastieto is 1,152,856 shares corresponding to approximately 4.81 percent of Asiakastieto's entire share stock.

Asiakastieto has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. As a result of the registration of the new shares, the total number of Asiakastieto's shares increased to 23,953,964 shares.

The position of Swedbank Robur Fonder AB and its fund Swedbank Robur Småbolagsfond Norden subject to the notification:

Date 2 July 2018 % of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.81 - 4.81 23,953,964 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6,67 - 6.67 Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000123195 - 1,152,856 - 4.81 SUBTOTAL A 1,152,856 4.81 B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - -

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Swedbank Robur Fonder AB - - - Swedbank Robur Småbolagsfond Norden 4.81 - 4.81

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:

Antti Kauppila

CFO

tel. +358 44 066 3925

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Sweden under the brand UC and in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi (http://www.asiakastieto.fi) and UC.se.

